Broadband expansion project tops 2022 plans for Grosse Tete

Staff Report

The ongoing broadband expansion in the northern portion of Iberville Parish will continue well into 2022, while other upgrades are planned in the area, according to Grosse Tete Mayor Mike Chauffe.

A groundbreaking ceremony last March paved the way for the installation of underground lines for fiberoptic cable, which will bring high-speed internet services to residents throughout the area.

The lines for the 100-megabyte fiberoptic internet will provide service for Grosse Tete, Rosedale, Ramah and Bayou Blue.

“They’re still working on it, and they’ve already connected some homes,” Chauffe said. “Right now, they’re working on getting the kinks out of the process and finishing mainline insulation.”

Contractors say the addition of fiberoptic high speed internet can increase property value up to $10,000 a home, he said.

The project is part of a USDA-funded program partnership with STAR Communications.

The $15.5 million program will create or improve rural e-connectivity for more than 2,600 households, pre-subscribed businesses, and farms in Iberville Parish.

The village also hopes to begin a drainage project funded in part by money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The work will be implemented in conjunction with a sewer project

The cost of the project will run about $116,000.

Also, plans are set begin on a bypass road for La. 77 that would start south of the railroad crossing on La. 77 and coming into Grosse Tete at the Cedar Street extension.

The work would be covered through $1 million in capital outlay funding this year, which will go up for legislative approval in the legislative session that begins in March.

State Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, and state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, are sponsoring the bill.

Chauffe, who was elected president of the Louisiana Municipal Association at last year’s convention in Baton Rouge, will remain in that post until July 31.

He will accompany municipal officials throughout the state on a Mayor’s Day during the 2022 session. It will allow the heads of municipalities to visit with state senators and representatives to voice opinion or discuss needs for their respective cities, towns and villages.