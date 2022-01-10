'Comogo is on Go': Omicron will not halt ’22 Mardi Gras parade

Staff Report

While some parts of the nation have moved toward cancelation or postponement of events due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, one Plaquemine event will not be affected.

The Krewe of Comogo parade will roll through downtown Feb. 27, according to the organizer for the event.

“Comogo is on go,” said Edward Earl Comeaux, who has overseen the parade since its inception in 2013.

The parade was among the countless events that fell by the wayside last year due to the coronavirus.

This year, with widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Comeaux and his fellow parade organizers see no reason to put the brakes on the event this year.

“At this point, everyone who has wanted a vaccination has gotten it and maybe some people who haven’t gotten it yet might get the shot,” he said. “But why should we punish everyone from the parade because some people don’t want a vaccination?

“We’re trying to get things back to normal,” said Comeaux, part owner of Comeaux Brothers Construction in Plauqemine.

He said he has had some people to ask if the parade would roll this year, but not many.

“We’ve been on go for six months, and we’re not changing our minds,” he said. “We also rent to several other parades in Baton Rouge and Thibodaux, and they’re on go, as well."

Parades are also set to roll in Addis, Port Allen, New Roads and Livonia this year for Mardi Gras.

“I don’t know of anyone who is canceling as of yet,” Comeaux said.

Parade organizers in other areas have said it would seem pointless to cancel this year’s events when fans have packed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for LSU men and women’s basketball, while the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has drawn capacity crowds for Saints football games.

The krewe began in 2011. Then-krewe president Chris Daigle organized the first nighttime parade that rolled in 2013.

Comeaux Brothers designed 13 double-decker floats that made their debut in the 2015 parade.

The parade is held in honor of their sister, Brenda Comeaux, who died from cancer at the age of 54 in 2009. She had played an active role in the design of costumes for Mardi Gras ball krewes in Plaquemine.

A float with a sculpture of Brenda Comeaux highlights the parade.

The name “Comogo” was derived from the Comogo Room, an event facility Comeaux’s parents built in the 1960s. Its namesake was derived from a combination of the parents last names – Comeaux and Gauthreaux.