Louisiana State Police report serious injury crashes on Interstate 10

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported two serious injury crashes on Interstate 10 in Iberville Parish the morning of Jan. 16.

Troopers said both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at milepost 126, but all lanes were later reopened.

The remote area between Baton Rouge and Lafayette is known as Whiskey Bay.

In a photo shared to LSP's Facebook page, the crash appeared to involve an Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office unit, a Department of Transportation and Development truck, and a FedEx truck. An Acadian Ambulance was also at the scene.

A DOTD Twitter post reported traffic was backed up 12 miles from the scene.