Increase in gasoline prices costly for Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Staff Report

The spike in the price for a gallon of gasoline in the past year dented the pocketbooks of nearly all American consumers, and it has extended beyond households.

It has also hit law enforcement.

The increase of $1 a gallon – and higher in other areas – has had a big effect on the costs for the fleet at Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“It has changed from where we were filling up at $50 and now it’s $80,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Even through a contract price for fuel, it still hits hard.

The parish is paying $2,000 more a week for gasoline, which totals to $104,000 in additional fuel costs a year.

“That’s a couple of salaries there,” he said. “It’s a big cost, but what else can we do?”

The department has not had to make any adjustments to the budget.

“There’s not much we can do about the cost of gas,” Stassi said. “We’re in a big parish, and we can’t just stop doing our jobs … it’s something we have to deal with.”