Plaquemine City Attorney ‘Phil’ Canova retires after 36 years of service

Staff Report

L. Phillip “Phil” Canova, who has served as Plaquemine City Attorney/City Prosecutor for 36 years, officially retired at the end of 2021, and was honored for his service at the January 11 Board of Selectmen meeting.

He was presented with a proclamation of thanks, and Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. announced that a plaque honoring his service and noting the service of all city attorneys will be placed in City Hall.

The proclamation states:

In Grateful Appreciation to L. Phillip ‘Phil’ Canova, Jr.

WHEREAS, City Attorney L. Phillip “Phil” Canova, Jr. has served as the Plaquemine City Attorney/City Prosecutor for 36 years. During that span, he has served under four Mayors and during 10 terms of the Board of Selectmen; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Canova has provided exceptional and dedicated service to the City, has been a steady advocate for the City in many varied legal matters, and has provided sound and prudent counsel to City officials; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Canova has been a trusted advisor on many critical issues and decisions regarding the direction and future of the City of Plaquemine through his 36 year tenure as City Attorney/City Prosecutor; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Selectmen extend their sincere appreciation for and recognition of his hard work, dedication and expertise on behalf of the City over the course of 36 years;

THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, that the City of Plaquemine, Parish of Iberville, State of Louisiana, through its Mayor and Board of Selectmen, hereby honor L. Phillip Canova, Jr. for a job well done, and wish him great happiness in his retirement.