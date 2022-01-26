Juvenile justice issues could play major role in legislative session

Staff Report

A push for juvenile justice reform must extend beyond the lawmakers in the Greater Baton Rouge area, several lawmakers said last week.

Before any lawmaker brings the issue to discussion, state Sen. Rick Ward said the lawmakers must embrace the most important element in the equation.

“This is a statewide problem,” said Ward, R-Port Allen, whose father dealt with the issues during 30 years as district attorney.

Ward said he plans to meet with colleagues across the state to see just how pressing the issue has been for them.

“If it turns out it as I’m expecting, we have a much better chance of making progress if we make it a statewide initiative,” he said. Right now, everyone feels their hands are tied.” Holding facilities and juvenile detention centers will both play a role in the discussion among lawmakers.

State Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, said earlier this month he will take an active role in juvenile justice reform.

“We don’t have the housing and space to hold juvenile offenders, and that’s a problem we definitely need to address,” he said.

The growing number of juvenile crimes, and a 2019 law that raised the age from 17 to 18 for trial as an adult exacerbated the issue for the courts and law enforcement.

“More so now, juveniles are committing adult-level crimes and we’re not able to do anything,” Ward said. “We’re going to put our best foot forward on the facility issue.”

A lack of funding forced closure of the St. James Correctional Facility in 2013, only 22 years after its completion.

Mold, mildew and other harmful issues in the abandoned building could make that facility more costly to refurbish, he said.

Most of the problems come before the juveniles go to trial, said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, who serves as president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

“Once we convict them, the state has room for them – the problem is pretrial issues,” he said. “The legislative issues sound good and maybe they can come up with a place, but it boils down to the parishes having to step up.”

The costs issues do not end with the construction of a juvenile facility.

The costs add up quickly, he said.

“Everybody is for it until someone has to pay for it,” Stassi said. The Florida parishes have a juvenile facility, but a juvenile facility is that you have teachers, nurses, cells a certain side … all those things cost money.

“If you don’t have the people in there, you still have to pay – and what parish wants to pay a contract when they don’t have kids, there?” he said. “It’s a bigger problem than people imagine at first glance.”

While lawmakers will look at a myriad of options to help parishes get a better hold on juvenile justice, District Attorney Tony Clayton said the state has an important element working in its favor.

The projected state surplus between $750 million and $1 billion dollars, announced two wee by the state Revenue Estimating Conference, could give Louisiana more flexibility on how it addresses those issues.

“That money has to be used for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens, first and foremost,” Clayton said. “An unhealthy citizenry cannot prosper in areas of high crime, so the health, education and welfare of the citizens should be the top priority. Crime goes right to the heart of a community.

“I hope the legislature makes that its priority, first and foremost,” he said. “We’re going to have a big surplus, and we need to use this to address the crime problem once and for all.”

He believes the crime issue has not only hampered the security and safety of residents.

It hits them in the job market, as well, Clayton said.

That’s the reason we can’t attract new industry,” he said. “The biggest issue chemical plants consider is whether they can attract new employees.

“We have the river, the interstate, the railroad system – we have everything a chemical plant would want if it was looking to come here, and we have Southern and LSU, so we have the educational infrastructure,” Clayton said. “We just need a safe community where employees can raise their families.”

The juvenile code figures as the albatross for rural areas when they deal with crimes committed by those under 18.

Those that go to juvenile facilities are held at the expense of the parish. In the case of most holding facilities, it comes at a price tag of approximately $600 a day.

It doesn’t stop there.

The state requires a hearing within 72 hours, which means a District Attorney’s office must drop all other work to tend to the juvenile issue, said state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche, who represents the northern portion of Iberville Parish, along with Pointe Coupee and portions of West Baton Rouge and the Feliciana parishes.

“It amounts to a lot of extra work that costs everyone a lot of money,” he said. “But the real issue is where to hold them after they’re arrested. We’re going to have to put pressure on Gov. Edwards.”

Money – or the lack thereof -- has been the biggest component in the issue.

A holding facility for juvenile would ease some of the expense, but again, it comes down to the costs, said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, who has spent the first month of the year with thefts and car burglaries in his jurisdiction. One of the suspects – 16-year-old Damarian Simmons -- has escaped from three different juvenile detention facilities.

Deputies captured him Sunday after his latest escape, this time from a St. Martin Parish facility on Jan. 19.

Aside from greater accountability by the Office of Juvenile Justice, the 18th Judicial District – Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes – need a holding facility that could save local law enforcement agencies the expenses Payne had to incur earlier this month in Plaquemine.

Parishes – particularly those in rural areas – can’t afford to bear the costs of a facility or the money they must dole out to house them elsewhere.

“We’re hoping the state can at least provide a facility to at least hold them,” he said. “Right now, it’s hard for rural parishes to even fix up a wing of the jail at the costs we’re already incurring.”