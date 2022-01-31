Teachers’ pay raise proposals listed in ’22 state budget

Staff Report

Salary increases for teachers and further investments in education are part of the 2022 state budget plan Gov. John Bel Edwards announced recently at the State Capitol.

The budget proposal includes $148.4 million for K-12 teacher and staff pay raises.

The proposed teacher pay raise of $1,500 is significantly higher than the raise teachers received in the current year, and the fifth proposed by the Edwards administration.

“I firmly believe that increasing investments in education, from helping our youngest learners to better compensating K-12 teachers, support staff, and college and university faculty while also increasing the funding formula for higher education, is the key to addressing many of our state’s problems,” Edwards said.

“I have committed that we will get Louisiana teachers back to the Southern regional average for pay, and I believe we can do that.”

In addition, Edwards said he supports using additional revenues recognized by the Revenue Estimating Conference later this spring to increase these proposed raises for teachers and staff.

“Louisiana’s educators have always deserved more pay – but the coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the need for high quality, well-paid teachers at every level of education in Louisiana,” he said.

In higher education, the governor’s proposal dedicates $31.7 million for higher education faculty pay raises, in addition to an increase of $97.2 million in other funding increases.

The governor’s budget proposal includes an increase of $5 million for Title IX offices across the state, $15 million increase in GO Grants and $25 million into the Higher Education Initiatives fund.

The proposal also includes depositing $10.5 million into the MJ Foster Promise Program Fund, which provides financial support for non-traditional students to earn credentials from community and technical colleges that align to high-demand jobs in growing industry sectors across Louisiana.

For early childhood education, the governor is proposing a $43.4 million increase, which includes more than a $17 million increase for the LA-4 Early Childhood program.

In addition, the governor will be recommending a significant investment into the early childhood education.