Special session kicks off redistricting process in legislature

Staff Report

Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol last week for a special session on redistricting, which could reshape the state’s congressional districts.

Much of the discussion will hinge on whether two of the state’s six congressional districts should be redrawn to give a better chance to elect two Black congressmen instead of one.

State Rep. Chad Brown said recently he expects “a very interesting conversation” on redistricting during the three-week session.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of movement in every district,” said Brown, D-Plaquemine, whose district covers Iberville and Assumption parishes.

Areas that have seen the most growth include West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, along with Orleans Parish and areas south of Lafayette.

Calcasieu’s population also grew, largely due to LNG-related jobs in southwest Louisiana.

For District 2 state Sen. Ed Price, the special session could have major impact on his district, which covers Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. James, and West Baton Rouge parishes.

His district includes Ascension, the fastest-growing parish in Louisiana, along with West Baton Rouge, which ranked third for population growth in the 2020 census.

He also represents St. Gabriel, the area of largest growth in Iberville Parish. On the other end of the spectrum, his district includes St. James and Assumption, two parishes that took a hit on their population, according to the census.

“Our region will probably need more representation,” Price said. “You look at St. Gabriel, Prairieville and Gonzales, and going down toward New Orleans, the Northshore and Livingston Parish, and you can see that this is the biggest area of growth in the state.”

He also expects conversation to hinge on another minority district.

“The Black population continues to see growth in this state,” Price said.

Most of the population loss across the state has come from rural areas, particularly north Louisiana.

The two northern Congressional districts are represented by 4th District Congressman Mike Johnson, R-Shreveport, and 5th District Congresswoman Julia Letlow, R-Start.

Those two districts lost a combined 80,000 residents in the past 10 years.

“With that kind of population loss, we could very well see the loss of a congressional seat,” Price said.

The census continues to draw opposition, largely because of concerns over lack of participation during the pandemic.

“I understand what the people are saying, but those are still the only numbers we can use to make the decisions,” he said.

For state Rep. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, the session will mark his first involvement in the redistricting process.

Ward, R-Port Allen, said he does not expect much change in the boundaries of his district.

“There’s been a little shift around in population, but we haven’t had the major population shifts other regions have had,” he said.

Ward represents District 17, which covers Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee and East Feliciana parishes. His area also includes St. Helena, St. Martin and West Feliciana parishes.

While some parishes, including Iberville and Pointe Coupee, saw decreases in population, the growth in West Baton Rouge Parish compensates for those losses, Ward said.

“For District 17, we can tweak some things here and there and keep it looking pretty close to what it is now,” he said.

Lawmakers may also redraw the state Supreme Court districts. The last redistricting came in 1997, based on the 1990 population, said state Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who serves as chairman of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“As you can imagine, the state of Louisiana has changed a lot since 1990, and there is a big interest from the members on trying to redraw the Supreme Court,” he said. “But the state Constitution requires super majority for vote to change those, very difficult to get those 70 votes to redraw those districts as well.

The state must also tackle the Public Service Commission, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Congress.