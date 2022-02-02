'Go get me dat’ switch': Firm discipline, guidance key to curb juvenile crime, Clayton says

Staff Report

The spike in juvenile crime locally, statewide and across the nation stems from an element lacking among a growing number of youths in today’s generation, District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

It’s the element of fear.

The lack of parental control over children plays a critical role in the number of youngsters whose lives shift from the classroom to the streets, Clayton said.

“I’m a grown man, and even being a father myself, I fear my dad,” he said. “I still don’t want to do anything to disappoint him – and he’s dead.”

Crimes ranging from burglary to drug use to homicide have been a problem among youth in large cities for decades, he said.

Now, they’re finding their way into the rural areas.

Parental responsibility serves as the cornerstone for any plan to redirect juveniles, according to the prosecutor.

Every family must take control of their children, Clayton said.

“To solve the problem of juvenile crime, it has to start with the parents,” he said.

“There needs to be tough love, tough discipline from the time they bring them home from the hospital, and when you see your child being disrespectful, spank them.”

Clayton said he believes corporal punishment may be the solution.

“Nothing scared me more than the days when my dad’s mother would tell me 'Go get dat’ switch,'” Clayton said. “Spank (them) and bring back what I call 'grandma love.’”

The generational aspect poses the challenge.

Clayton does not consider juvenile deviance “generational.” The problem, instead, he says, relates to education.

“If you define ‘generational’ by saying we’ve allowed education to lapse and overlap, you see the problem,” he said.

“After the 1970s, when they implemented the so-called welfare system and the government gave people money and mothers had kids, in time, it fed the system without education," Clayton said. “You had 15-year-old moms without an education, and they were having babies. So, when the mom reached age 30, she was uneducated, and that baby was uneducated. Now, that female’s child is 15, the mother is 30 and the grandmother is 60.

“You’ve created a perpetual cycle of… uneducated kids, and the criminal behavior is generational because it’s a byproduct of a lack of education from the 1970s until now.”

Clayton does not consider murder an inheritable trait. It’s more of a learned behavior, he said.

“Murder is a reaction to a stimulus that is a one-time deal,” Clayton said. “For example, most guys who commit murder do it one time, and either they’re caught or else they become some type of serial killer.”

Those who kill once are either in a fight, a drug deal or a domestic deal, he said.

“There are some stimuli that resulted in this guy committing murder,” Clayton said. “They often happen in the following scenarios – certain times, in certain places and with certain people

“You run with certain people at certain times in certain places, and eventually you’ll get caught up,” Clayton said.

Tough love may play a part in redirecting a juvenile from a life of social deviance, but another element plays an equally strong role in the equation.

A quality education can make the difference in the life direction of a juvenile.

Clayton uses his own teen years as an example.

“I scored extremely low on the ACT test. Southern University took me – a rock out of the backdoor cane fields of Lukeville – and polished me into a gem so I could shine in the courtrooms of Louisiana,” he said.

Clayton often heard lawmakers recommend the closure of Southern University and said Louisiana did not need historically black colleges.

“I would always tell them Southern and Grambling – from the turn of the 19th century up until now – both created the black middle class in this state because they educated us when LSU and the majority white schools wouldn’t allow us to enroll,” he said.

“Those two historically black schools and other HBCUs around the country collectively created a black middle class, and I pay many dollars in taxes because of Southern University.”

Southern opened many doors, Clayton said.

“Before Southern I didn’t know what a Rembrandt was, and I had never heard of Picasso and I had never been to the Louvre, but those professors from Southern had been there,” he said.

“They had taught us about Langston Hughes, they taught us about Ernest Hemmingway, ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls,’ and I had to read their books.

“I had to read Robert Frost, I had to know who Shakespeare was and read his famous speeches,” Clayton said. “And when I didn’t get it right, they made me go over it and over it again.”

Clayton said his education from Southern University made the difference in the direction of his life.

“It’s because of my Southern University education that I’m now district attorney, and it’s because of the polishing of the rock that I’m a trial lawyer – and some people might say I’m pretty good trial lawyer,” he said.

“I can tell you I’ve tried thousands of cases and I can count on one hand the number that I’ve lost – and I cannot count the number that I have won.

“That’s because of Southern, but it was also because of my education,” Clayton said.

“And, I would not have gotten that education had my grandmother not ordered me to take that long-ass walk into her backyard to go get that damn switch.

“And, all the while, my education had just begun to kick in because I was smart enough to know that I had better not have brought back the little one (switch).”