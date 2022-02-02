Iberville Parish Council pays tribute to Janice Dickerson

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Council recently paid tribute to a trailblazer who died in December.

The Parish Council presented a proclamation of condolences to the family of Janice Dickerson, who died Dec. 8, served as the first Black female detective in Iberville Parish, as well as the first Black female to supervise the Adult Diagnostic and Reception Unit at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for Men in St. Gabriel.

After retiring from Elayn Hunt Correction Center, she continued her activism and passion for justice. She became one of the top Environmental Justice experts in the country.

Her efforts landed her a position on the Edwin Edwards gubernatorial transitional committee.

Dickerson also wrote, developed and implemented the first and only Environmental Justice program in the state of Louisiana.

She was instrumental in the successful relocation of several communities in the River Parishes of Louisiana.

Dickerson also was an advocate for the historic Revilletown Cemetery.