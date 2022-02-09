Patriotism, preservation highlight legacy of ‘Johnny Boy’ Wilbert

Staff Report

John W. “Johnny Boy” Wilbert Jr. was a prominent businessman, preservationist, and longtime civic leader. But his family and friends allude to patriotism and preservation as perhaps his proudest attributes.

Funeral services were Feb. 3 for the Plaquemine native and lifelong resident, who died Jan. 31 at his home, Variety Plantation, on Bayou Plaquemine. He was 95.

His business ventures included work as director of Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine and Port Allen, along with Wilbert Life Insurance Company, Grace Memorial Park, and several rental properties. He was also a past board member of Citizens Bank, Louisiana Insurance Conference, Louisiana Cemetery Board, and the commission of the USS Kidd.

But his performance of “Taps” became the cornerstone of literally thousands of patriotic events ever since he bought the bugle as one of his Boy Scout supplies at age 12.

“He played “Taps” for 80 years and he loved to do that for funerals and military events,” said his daughter, Anna Wilbert Breaux. “It was one of his greatest passions.”

Wilbert – an Eagle Scout who received the Silver Beaver award – told POST/SOUTH in a 2000 interview that he was called out of school as a child to blow “Taps” at military funerals.

He carried out requests in Iberville Parish and Baton Rouge, as well as military services on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, individual burials, ceremonies above the USS Kidd and services at national cemeteries in Baton Rouge.

“It was an honor then, and it’s more of an honor now,” Wilbert said in 2000. “I know a funeral is a sad occasion, but I like making it a time family and friends can remember with pride.”

When asked if he was paid for that service, he answered “Never! Never would I accept a penny. This is a privilege.”

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. recalled his own childhood years when he had seen Wilbert perform “Taps.”

“When I was a young kid living on Plaquemine Street, I used to imitate how he played the bugle,” he said. “As I got older, I didn’t realize how many times he played “Taps” for the veterans, and he did it until he couldn’t blow anymore.

“This is such a big loss,” Ourso said. “They don’t make them like him anymore.”

James “Fry” Hymel, a former White Castle Alderman and former curator for the Iberville Museum, had been friends with Wilbert for many years.

Hymel said it was during his years in the military honor guard when he became acquainted with Wilbert.

“Johnny loved everyone, and I never heard him speak bad about anyone,” he said. “He loved people, and he always loved the military and cherished every opportunity to honor veterans.”

“Anywhere he was invited, he performed,” Hymel said. “He was a very kind man who loved being in the honor guard. He loved honoring veterans.

“Plus, he was a World War II veteran – and, sadly, not many of them remain,” he said.

Wilbert served as a hospital corpsman and pharmacist mate in the U.S. Navy.

Breaux remembers when Wilbert and his wife, Emily, embarked a trip to New York that included a visit to the 9/11 Memorial.

“When they got to the memorial, he pulled out his bugle and played 'Taps,'” she said.

He served more than 50 years in American Legion Post 167 and Knights of Columbus Council 970.

Wilbert was a past president of the Plaquemine Rotary Club, for which he served as a member for 70 years.

“We’re going to miss him … he was my cousin, and we worked together, but not at the funeral home,” Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said. “He was a cousin of mine, but my side of the family worked in the property division, while he worked with the funeral home.”

Reeves and Wilbert attended Rotary Club meetings together for many years.

“He was a true gentleman and a man of great character who always loved his community,” Reeves said. “He was a very humble man.”

Wilbert was also a member of the Iberville Parish Chamber of Commerce, the Plaquemine Lions Club, and the Sons of the American Revolution

The Plaquemine Kiwanis Club named Wilbert “Plaquemine Citizen of the Year” in 2001.

He was also active in the Iberville Chamber of Commerce, and was a retired director of Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

Preservation was another of Wilbert’s passions. He was a past president and board member of the Foundation for Historical Louisiana.

He was named the recipient of their 2004 “Preservationist of the Year” award.

Wilbert restored an 1850 plantation home on Bayou Plaquemine and renamed it "Old Variety.” It was named after the original 1856 home of his ancestors that burned to the ground in 1973.

The blaze took with it the invaluable antiques made by his great-grandfather, Anton Wilbert, a German immigrant.

In addition to the plantation, Wilbert restored an 1895 hardwood hand-carved hearse cone drawn by horses. He bought it in St. Francisville and encased it in plate glass building next to the funeral hoe, for all to see how the conveyance looked before the arrival of the motorized vehicle.

Breaux said her father remained very much “down to earth,” even with his long list of accomplishments.

He instilled the same virtue for all his children, she said.

“He was a great role model for all of us,” Breaux said. “He taught us to treat everyone the same no matter what … he was just a good, loving dad.”

Wilbert was also a man who spent more time listening than talking, she said.

“He said that’s how you learn,” she said. “He said you have to listen to learn because if you’re the one doing all the talking, you’re not learning anything.

“I’m biased because I’m his daughter, but a lot of people loved him,” Breaux said. “He just wanted to be “just one of the guys” more than anything else.”

He is survived by his wife, Emily Van Horn Wilbert; children, John W. Wilbert, III and wife Mickey, F. Anton Wilbert and wife Jody, Leslie P. Wilbert and wife Letreta, Anna Wilbert Breaux and husband, Rickey; Emily's children, Brennan Uter and wife Ashley, Kristen Uter Mayeaux and husband Kenny; grandchildren, Caroline Wilbert Giedd and husband Travis, Catherine Wilbert Chustz and husband Cory, Celeste Wilbert Robin and husband Mike, Claire Wilbert Alleman and husband Justin, John W. "JW" Wilbert, IV, Jacob A. Wilbert and wife Colleen, Johanna "Kay" Wilbert Gaudin and husband, Scott, Ann Jillian "Jill" Wilbert, Mackenzie Wilbert, Lyndon Wilbert, Michelle Breaux and Tyler Hall and Rickey Breaux, Jr.; Emily's grandchildren, Branson and Nathan Gilly; Emily Ann, Adeline, and Eleanor Uter; fourteen great-grandchildren, Thomas, Ella Grace and Christopher Giedd, Clark and Claire Ann Chustz, Henry and Matthew Robin, Elizabeth and Nathan Alleman, Julia Hoppmeyer-Wilbert, Gabrielle and Elizabeth Grace "Eliza" Wilbert, William Wilbert "Wills" Gaudin, and Brody Daley; mother in law, Emily Van Horn; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, John W., and Ruth Grace Wilbert; identical twin sons; sisters and brothers in law, Ruth "Teacup" and Robert "Bobby" Morrow, Vickie, and John "Skeezix" Jumonville; father-in-law, Dr. Robert B. Van Horn.