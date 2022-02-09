Mickey Rivet named grand marshal for 2022 Krewe of Comogo parade

Staff Report

Mickey Rivet has enjoyed a life steeped in public service, youth programs, civic activities and local traditions.

He can now add another item to his extensive resume.

Rivet was named the 2022 grand marshal for the Krewe of Comogo Parade during a gala Feb. 5 at the Plaquemine Community Center. The parade will roll through downtown Plaquemine on Feb. 27.

The honor marks a first for Rivet, now 77.

“I’ve never been a grand marshal,” he said. “I kept on saying that maybe one day I’d get it. Finally, it’s happened, and I consider it a tremendous honor.”

Rivet, who many know by his nickname “Rico,” served on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen from 2005 until 2019. He suffered a stroke in 2016 but resumed activity on the Board until his retirement.

It has not stopped Rivet from leading an active life. He still attends athletic events and other functions.

“I don’t believe in the word 'quit,'” he said. “I still walk two miles every morning.”

Rivet was a familiar face to Plaquemine before he graduated from St. John High School as part of the Class of 1962.

He played basketball, football, and baseball for Eagles.

“I was the benchwarmer for basketball,” Rivet joked. “But I played because I wanted to support my school.”

His efforts did not go unnoticed. As a member of the St. John Class of 1962, Rivet was honored with the school’s Sportsmanship Award.

Rivet worked with the athletic program when coach Sidney Hednier was at the helm of all three sports at the school.

“Discipline was his specialty,” Rivet said. “Sid was like Nick Saban.”

He has since become a member of the St. John Athletic Hall of Fame.

His involvement with St. John’s athletic program did not end with graduation. He worked as a scorekeeper and later became the school’s athletic director.

Following his graduation from high school, Rivet remained active in sports. He played in local men’s baseball leagues and supported youth and teen summer sports programs for many years.

He reached his peak as a softball coach in summer 1984 when his “Rico’s Girls” team placed third in a USAAA tournament in Carencro, which sent them to Norman, Okla., for action in a regional tournament at University of Oklahoma.

He has served as a member of the Friends of the Locks, the Iberville Museum Board, and the ARC Board, among other groups.

Rivet also served two years on the Dow Advisory Board, which gave him an added sense of respect for the Plaquemine facility.

“We toured Dow and I learned just how well the keep up that facility,” he said. “It was so clean and well kept … they really know what they’re doing.”

He received the 2003 Baton Rouge Catholic Diocese Distinguished Graduate Award, the 2007 Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year Award, the 2012 Spirit of Iberville Award for outstanding dedication and service to the Iberville Chamber of Commerce and the 2016 New Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church “Star Among Stars” Award for Deserving Honors for Hard Work, Dedication and Helping Hand to the Community.

For many Plaquemine residents, Rivet is best known for his work for selection and activity coordinator for Evangeline as part of the International Acadian Festival.

Rivet became involved with the tradition in 1994 and continued for 20 years.

During the years, Rivet has made friends in all walks of life. He was close friends with four-time Gov. Edwin Edwards, he rubbed elbows with boxing great Joe Louis, as well as an array of musicians that included B.B. King and Fats Domino.

“I’m enjoying life as much as ever,” Rivet said. “God has really blessed me.”