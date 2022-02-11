Bishop Shelton Fabre moving to Louisville diocese

Staff Report

Bishop Shelton Fabre, whose years in south Louisiana included an eight-year stint in Iberville Parish, will soon preside as archbishop for an area known for bluegrass and college basketball.

Pope Francis appointed the New Roads native the next archbishop of the Diocese of Louisville, Ky., the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced last week. Fabre has served in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2013.

Fabre served as pastor at St. Joseph Church in Grosse Tete and Immaculate Heart of Mercy Church in Maringouin, from 1996-2004. He would move on to serve in other Catholic church parishes in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Fabre, 59, graduated from Catholic High-Pointe Coupee in 1981. He first served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge after he entered the priesthood in 1989.

He is the fifth of six children of the late Luke and Theresa Fabre of New Roads. He was ordained a priest in August 1989 by Bishop Stanley Joseph Ott.

Fabre was ordained in February 2007 as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, where he served until his appointment as bishop of Houma-Thibodaux in 2013.

In a message to residents in the Diocese of Louisville, Fabre said he is prepared for the change in culture that comes with a move from Louisiana to Kentucky.

“I am no longer in the ‘Who Dat’ nation of the New Orleans Saints, for I know well this is ‘Cardinal and Wildcat country’ where basketball is king,” he said.

“The Lord has led me from the bayous to the bluegrass, from gumbo and jambalaya to barbecue and the hot brown,” a hot turkey, ham and bacon sandwich created by the Brown Hotel in Louisville.

"I leave the coattails of a Cajun community to walk with you in the foothills of the heartland,” Fabre said. “And I do so, knowing that my love for king cake and Mardi Gras will soon be quenched by mint juleps and the Kentucky Derby.”

As bishop in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Fabre was active in the outreach to residents of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which left thousands homeless along the Gulf Coast in September.