Plaquemine mayor addresses pedestrian, bike safety along Belleview Road

Special to The Post South

Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. recently met with members of the Plaquemine community and experts of the Capital Region Planning Commission to discuss options to make Belleview Road (La. Hwy. 75) safer, especially for those walking and biking along the highway.

Initially, residents Torris Armstead and Linda Johnson brought community concerns about the safety of the road to Reeves and requested sidewalks be added to La. Hwy. 75 from La. Hwy. 1 to the Wal-Mart, about two miles.

Reeves asked the CRPC road and planning experts to do some initial research on the matter and attend the January meeting. At that meeting, CRPC presented the crash data, which showed that in the past five years, seven accidents occurred involving pedestrians and bicyclists who were trying to cross the highway. CRPC also noted there were 341 crashes on the road in the five-year period between 2017 and 2021, with 26% being rear end crashes and 26% being left turn crashes.

The CRPC experts suggested sidewalks might not be the best solution on such a high-volume highway, but crosswalks should be considered. In addition, it was noted that right-of-way issues exist in some areas, which would not allow for sidewalks.

The CRPC experts are studying possible solutions and expect to provide recommendations to the city by late February to make the highway safer. From there, Reeves will present the matter to the La. Department of Transportation and Development, which has authority over the road since it is a state highway.

“We all know this is a very busy road, and vehicles travel fast on it,” Reeves said. “We will continue to pursue solutions to make this major highway in our city safer for all our residents.”