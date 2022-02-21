Early Education advocates ask state to increase funds for programs

Staff Report

A panel wants state lawmakers to include additional funding to improve early childhood education and care.

The Early Childhood Care and Education Commission – a group of legislators, state education officials and representatives of the childcare programs – wants the state to funnel $115 million annually to upgrade the service for children ages 0-3.

The requested funding amounts to an increase of 34 percent.

The move comes as the commission seeks to increase availability of programs for children in that age bracket who come from lower income households.

Cost factors have created a gap between the lower income and middle- and upper-class households in terms of the level of education, the number of employed and out-of-work Americans.

It could also slow the surge in the crime rate among juveniles.

Efforts to increase the capacity in child-care centers statewide could make that difference. It’s a vision District Attorney Tony Clayton wants the state to embrace.

He said last week mandated schooling for preschool age children and the increased capacity for early learning classes could make a big difference for the paths juveniles pursue.

It also has the support of leaders in state early childhood education.

“I herald him for being visionary, for saying that we can’t fix the juvenile justice system on the back end – we need to think about it on the front end with prevention,” said Libbie Sonnier, executive director at The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children. “His vision for how he wants to increase capacity so that we serve more children at risk is really forward thinking.”

The “asset limited, income constrained and employed,” or “ALICE,” shows more than half of the state struggles financially.

It gets back to the large gap the state is not serving, she said.

“If you think about who needs childcare and access to quality childcare, that gets back to that large gap we’re not serving,” Sonnier said.

“And we know when kids start behind, they stay behind; they get retained and end up in special education, they don’t graduate from high school and you’re just asking to put them in a system because they don’t have any other options in front of them.”

Even when those under 18 find themselves in the juvenile justice system, it should not be considered the end of the road for their future.

“It should not be a death sentence,” she said. “It should be a sentence that is supportive so it’s not the sentence of a life of crime and people not being able to take care of what they need to.”

In many cases, the juvenile justice facility operates as a revolving door system, officials say.

It’s the only stability some juvenile detainees have ever known.

“The question is why can’t we attack the problem from the front end,” Sonnier said. “Let them start schools ready to learn and put them in a high-quality education system that’s year-round and they can learn to read.”

The K-3 system teaches children to read, but from fourth grade on, they read to learn.

It’s a trajectory that should set youth on a path to success – something that needs major improvement, Sonnier said.

“If we continue to fail them, we’ll continue to fail our state and economy and we will stay at the bottom of the barrel,” she said.

“We know children need rich learning environments in which they have strong relationships with caregivers. These rich learning environments with relationships are more about reciprocity – a give and take in the back and forth of learning.

“Many kids born in impoverished areas don’t have opportunities for rich learning environment with fun-play materials that are educational.

“They’re not able to build relationships with caregivers that really don’t support learning and development, and there’s not much give-and-take, and just very directive,” Sonnier said.

“We want them to be in these fantastic environments that really foster them to have problem-solving abilities where they can talk, sing, move their bodies and learn they have control of the world around them through their thinking and their actions.”

Sonnier said she has not met a family during her 2-year-career who didn’t want what was best for their children.

Many don’t know the access, however, and that’s what needs to change, she said. Much of that will involve outreach, and not just for the low-income families.

“Middle-income families also need the help,” she said. “Access to early child-care programs is the highest single expense some families have – even above keeping a roof over their heads.”

More accessibility is needed for all families, and the footwork needs to start local, Sonnier said.

Innovation starts at the local level and state government must be able to support it, she said.

Louisiana has an early education fund that offers a dollar-to-dollar match.

Residents on the local level across the state need to make sure that money is added to the Early Childhood Incentive Fund to be able to match the local efforts.

“It has to be a local-state-federal collaboration and not just one level of government handing it to another level and saying they should accept it,” Sonnier said. “It has to come at a grass-roots level so we can breed innovation and new thinking to make sure we serve our population.”