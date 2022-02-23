Iberville Parish sheriff plans extra security for Mardi Gras parades

Staff Report

Added security is planned to ensure safety during the Mardi Gras parades planned for this weekend, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Threats of violence have been implied on social media posts in the past week, which prompted the sheriff’s office to be even more diligent over the course of the celebrations.

“We’re manning all operations, but because of what we’ve heard on social media, we’re bringing in more people than we’d normally use,” he said. “I’m not trying to alarm the public – I just want people to know we will be there.”

While extra deputies will be on patrol for the Krewe of Randle, Krewe of Comogo and other Fat Tuesday parades, Stassi said he also needs public cooperation.

“We’re going to be ready and we’re going to have the amount of manpower we need, but we’re also asking the public to help us,” he said. “It’s not just the law enforcement, but the community.”