Cost of new Mississippi River bridge now $2 billion, Wilson says

Staff Report

The cost for construction of a new Mississippi River bridge will be higher than originally expected, according to the head of the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The long-awaited project will cost at least $2 billion, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said during last week’s Senate Finance committee hearing.

The bridge construction carries a price tag of $1.2 billion. However, the project would require connectors to the bridge, which will add an additional $800 million in costs.

Wilson has said repeatedly that the project will not serve a purpose without a connector to Interstate 10.

“Building just a bridge is not the answer,” he said last week during an address to the Press Club of Baton Rouge. “You’ve got to get from I-10 on the west side to cross La. 1 to cross the new bridge, and when you get to La. 30, you’ve got to get back to I-10 to make it meaningful.

Wilson emphasized last month that the cost of the project does reflect the rate of inflation, which means that the price tag for the bridge would continue increasing over time.

Proponents for the project – most notably Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot – got the biggest vote of confidence for the bridge last month when Gov. John Bel Edwards recommended $500 million in funds to get the project off the ground.

Site selection, however, remains the unanswered question. The pare-down on potential sites for the bridge shifted into reverse in December when the Capital Area Road and Bridge District added three that the DOTD previously eliminated. The 20 prospective sites extend between areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Port Allen and north of the Sunshine Bridge near Donaldsonville.

The chairman of the Capitol Area Road and Bridge District, Jay Campbell, also remains optimistic that the project will begin making progress.

Three is the magic number of sites for the project to move forward, he said.

Environmental studies – the biggest preliminary phase – begin once the DOTD narrows it to that total.

Legislation lawmakers approved in the 2021 session allocates vehicle sales tax revenue for major road projects to help the state get the vehicle money.

Three projects – the Mississippi River Bridge project for the Baton Rouge area, replacement of the I-10 bridge between Lake Charles and Westlake, and the completion of I-49 through Lafayette to New Orleans through an upgrade of U.S. 90 – comprise that list.