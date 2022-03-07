Wreaths Across America coming to Plaquemine

Special to The Post South

Wreaths Across America announced the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour will be in Plaquemine on April 3.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place behind the Iberville Veterans Memorial at 23600 Railroad Avenue, the same location as the Iberville Salute to Veterans event.

This visit is being co-sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council, and the John James Audubon Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism, while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “Over the last two years we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes, as well as to serve as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public. All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and area residents are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

In 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,100 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through the Group Sponsorship Program.

You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.