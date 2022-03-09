Job fair coming to Addis March 15

Staff Report

An event next week in Addis can start the path on a new job or career for qualified applicants.

The Workforce Area 20 “Geaux Jobs” job fair will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15 at Addis Community Center on La. 1.

A vast array of employers from private and governmental entities will provide information about the employment opportunities they offer.

Those who plan to attend can register online at www.geauxjobs.org/registration. Attended are asked to bring their resume to the event.

Among the entities scheduled to participate are: Acadian Ambulance Services, Action Industries, Amazon, American Job Center, Army National Guard, Associated Grocers, Associated Terminals, Bailey Support Services, Baton Rouge Community College, Bengal Transportation, Brown & Root, Cajun Industries, Central Louisiana AHEC, Citizens Bank & Trust Co., Coastal Truck Driving School, Community Coffee, Compliance Environmental Services, Excel, FEMA, Iberville Chamber of Commerce, Iberville Parish Schools, Kelly Professional & Industrial, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Nexion, Ochsner Health, Olin Chlor Alkali, PALA Industrial Construction/Tanks/Vessels, Patriot, Plant Security Inc., Pointe Coupee Healthcare, PSC Group, Republic Services, River Parishes Community College, Shintech, Tangipahoa Parish Government, SNF, the State of Louisiana, Tokai Carbon CB, Turner Services, West Baton Rouge Parish Government, West Baton Rouge Parish Schools, West Towne, Worley Energy Chemicals Resources and the YMCA.