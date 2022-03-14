Looking for spring activities? Here’s are few coming our way

Staff Report

After two years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and – to a lesser degree – severe weather, a long list of activities is scheduled between late March and early May in Plaquemine.

Activities ranging from the longtime traditions to new events are on the slate for residents young and old throughout the area.

Festivities kick off March 27 with the Main Street Spring Fling, which takes place along Railroad Avenue from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event along Railroad Avenue will include more than 50 vendors, as well music and kiddie rides.

The Gray Monkey Parade, a longtime a tradition started by Iberville Parish Library, rolls into action at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1 at Mark Gulotta Waterfront Park.

The parade began in 1946 and continued until 1977. It made its return in 1985.

On the same weekend of the parade, the Red Velvet Cake War production is set for 7 p.m. April 2 and 1 p.m. on Sunday April 3 at We Are the Difference.

On that same busy weekend, the Wreaths Across America Mobile Exhibit will be in downtown Plaquemine behind the Iberville Veterans War Memorial on Court Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Two events will highlight April 9, including the Master Gardeners Plant Sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter on 25250 C.M. “Mike” Zito Lane.

No events are planned Easter weekend, but festivities resume the following weekend Saturday, April 22 when “Boogie on the Bayou” returns with music by Phunky Monkeys from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Just in time for spring, the Plaquemine Garden Club Spring Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at Plaquemine Depot Market.

Two weeks later, the Masters Gardeners Plant Sale returns Saturday, May 7 at the LSU AgCenter.

On May 20,”Boogie on the Bayou” returns, with music by Foret Tradition.