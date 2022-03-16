Krewe of Okeanos explores wonders of world at ball

Special to The Post South

The Krewe of Okeanos celebrated its 42nd annual Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 19 in "Soarin’ Around the World.” The krewe enjoyed the view of “The New Seven Wonders of the World” at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.

Reigning over the Mardi Gras festivities were King Okeanos XLII, Joel Christopher Bezet, portraying the King of the Taj Mahal and Queen Tethys XLII, Oliva Claire Varden, portraying the Queen of the Taj Mahal. Olivia is the daughter of Mr. Ron Varden and Mrs. Jennifer Bezet, and granddaughter of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Rodrigue Sr. and the late Mike Bezet, and Mr. and Mrs. Laney Varden.

The setting represented the new Seven Wonders of the World, as the Sultan and Sultana were on a journey to collect gifts from each of the wonders of the world to bring back to the King, to present to his Queen. On this journey was the Sultan, Medric Smith, brother of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Steve Smith and the Sultana Olivia Claire Varden, daughter of Mr. Ron Varden and Mrs. Jennifer Bezet, granddaughter of Krewe Members Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Rodrigue, Sr.

As the Sultan and Sultana traveled throughout the world, they went to Beijing, China. Traveling down the miles of the Great Wall of China to collect a gift in the ultimate form of Protection from Qinwang, Duke Lann Blanchard Wolf, krewe member and his Maid, Gongzhu’, Anne Caroline LeBlanc, daughter and step daughter of krewe members, Mr. and Mrs. Lann Wolf, daughter of Mr. Stephen Samuel LeBlanc, and granddaughter of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Jerry LeBlanc.

As the Sultan and Sultana continued their journey in searching of their next gift they were off to Mt. Hor Jordan, the mesmerizing city of Petra. This is where they obtained the gift of intellect in the form of a Yellow Light absorbed into the Jewel of Eternity from Goddess Isis, Maid, Lacey Gaspard Langlois, daughter of Mr. Brad Hanks and Ms. Trudy Gaspard Domangue, the granddaughter of krewe member Mrs. Carolyn Hanks and the late Mr. Shot Hanks, and God Dushara, Duke, Hunter Stephen Markins, nephew of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gourgues, cousin of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Courtade.

Many roads have been traveled by the Sultan and Sultana but they still made their way to the greatest structure of all in Mexico, the Chichen Itza, best known as the Temple of Kukulcan. At this Temple is where they collected the gift of wealth. This gift came in the form of a green light. Standing on top of the Pyramid representing Mexico was the Padrino, Duke, Shannon Paul Courtade, Krewe Member and his maid, the Madrina, Presley Morgan Roddy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Roddy and niece of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Rodrigue Sr.

As the Sultan and Sultana continue their journey. They headed to Rome, Italy to the great innovation and enormous amphitheater, the Roman Colosseum. Amongst many spectators, Gladiator, Duke, Francisco Iram Gonzalez, Member of the Krewe and Gladiatrix, Maid, Andi Elizabeth Gurney, daughter of Dr. Caprice Anderson and Mr. David Gurney, and the cousin of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Courtade and godchild of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Payne. The warriors of Rome granted the gift of Innovation in the form of orange light.

After being rewarded with so many amazing gifts the Sultan and Sultana were still traveling. There still were a few more gifts that they needed to obtain, to make the Queen happy. As they traveled to the Urubamba Valley Peru, many feet above sea level to the great stone citadel of Machu Picchu, they were out to gather the gift of Strength. There the Sapa Inca, Duke, James Garrett Comeaux, krewe member and son of krewe members, Mr. & Mrs. Bubba Comeaux and his Maid, Apu Inca, Gabrielle Marie Deslatte, daughter of Mr. Dean Deslatte and Mrs. Ashley Deslatte, and cousin of krewe members Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Bujol they were granted the Gift of Strength.

After the Sultan and Sultana traveled to the Great Taj Mahal and discovered that there were no gifts, they continued their journey to Rio De Janiro, Brazil. Here they visited the Christ Redeemer, the colossal statue which stands very tall, and its outstretched arms are very long. This wonder is the largest art deco style sculpture in the world which is visible from anywhere in Rio. It is the ultimate symbol of Christianity and has become a cultural icon of both Rio and Brazil. What other way for our very own Viscount, Duke, Seth Michael Landry, son of krewe members, Mr. and Mrs. Derek Landry and his Viscountess, Maid, Kennedy Claire Passantino, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Passantino, and granddaughter of krewe member Mrs. Patricia L. Bryant to end their journey on the streets of Rio De Janiro celebrating carnival “Mardi Gras” as we call it, and receiving the Gift of Faith.

The Sultan and Sultana collected all the jewels, and they were given to the King of Okeanos, Joel Christopher Bezet and he presented them to his queen, Queen Tethys, Olivia Claire Varden.