Louisiana School Board Association recognizes Rep. Ken Brass as Legislator of the Year

Staff Report

The Louisiana School Boards Association hosted the 84th annual LSBA Convention March 6 through 8 in Baton Rouge. The theme for the 2022 Convention was “The Future is Now.”

The LSBA honored and recognized State Representative Ken Brass as the 2021 House of Representatives Legislator of the Year.

As a member of the House Education Committee, Brass has been a champion for the statewide dual enrollment expansion initiative that will ensure universal access to all students across the state. He also is an advocate for providing additional resources that will enhance early childhood development programs and higher education institutions in Louisiana.

The Louisiana School Boards Association was created in 1947 with the mission of providing leadership, service, and support for the 69 elected school boards across the State of Louisiana.