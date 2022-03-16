MSA East to present ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ March 26

Special to The Post South

Saint Gabriel will hit the books when students from MSA East teach history, grammar and math through clever and tuneful songs in their production of “Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.,” under the direction of Drew and Bridget Zeringue, assisted by Talented Theatre student Josephine Day.

Based on the popular television show, "Schoolhouse Rock Live!" is a fun and educational show that teaches students and audiences of all ages that learning is fun. The show features music and lyrics by Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, George Newall, Kathy Mandry, Lynn Ahrens, and Tom Yohe; and a book by George Keating, Kyle Hall, and Scott Ferguson.

This show will feature MSA East students Creek Gay as Tom, Michael Gay as George, Lydia Smiley as Dori, Maleea Arthur as Schulie, Alex Bui as Joe, Jayden Perry as Dina, Annalise Day as Interplanet Janet, and Philip Gay as Scooter. MSA East’s Elementary students will also be on display helping bring to life some of our most favorite songs. This production’s scenic, lighting, and costume design were designed and created by Drew Zeringue’s Talented and Technical Theatre students, and Alyson Bui will serve as Stage Manager.

Tom, a school teacher nervous about his first day of teaching, tries to relax by watching TV. Suddenly, the Schoolhouse Rock kids appear in his building’s rec room and proceed to show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. The beloved Schoolhouse Rock songs include "A Noun Is a Person, Place, or Thing," "Three Is a Magic Number" and "Unpack Your Adjectives."

MSA East will present Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 26 at the MSA East PAC Auditorium. Tickets are $9 and available through Eventbrite. For more information visit the MSA East Facebook page.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019 (212) 541-4684, mtishows.com.