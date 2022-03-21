First ever ‘Spring Fling’ part of bigger goal for Main Street

Staff Report

The lights that illuminated Railroad Avenue for the “All is Bright” event in December also sparked an idea for Rashonda Dickerson, and that vision will come to fruition Sunday.

As committee chairman for the Plaquemine Main Street Program, she and her fellow members spearheaded the inaugural “Spring Fling” for the downtown area.

The event, which will run 2 until 6:30 p.m., will bring together 77 vendors and, as she hopes, a huge crowd to the downtown area.

The success of “All is Bright,” which drew more than 3,000 people to the downtown area Dec. 12, sent a message to board members after they took a gamble on an event amid fears of yet another cancelation due to the pandemic.

“Last year, after we had been in limbo a couple of years, we did a smaller version of that event. It was all kind of a last-minute project, but we moved forward with 'All Is Bright,' and it was a tremendous success,” Dickerson said. “So, we decided we need to do something for spring and let people gather for this, as well.”

Unlike “All Is Bright,” organizers have no fears or concerns about a cancelation now that the public health emergency ended last week.

“It most definitely will happen,” she said. “I passed out flyers this weekend and we’re ready.”

It’s the first attempt at a spring festival in downtown Plaquemine.

Board members hope for equal or greater level of success for “Spring Fling.”

‘We will have vendors with food, crafts, homemade items … something for everyone,” Dickerson said.

The goal is to make downtown Plaquemine a cornerstone of activities in the same way that cities like Hammond and Natchitoches have done.

“As a member of the board, we’ve gone to other towns, and we see that they do so much more in the downtown areas – that’s what I want in Plaquemine,” she said. “We’ve had more businesses opening, so that’s reeving up because at one time not long ago we hardly had any businesses on Railroad Avenue.

“It’s time to bring that back,” Dickerson said.