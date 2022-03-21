Work remains on schedule for Belleview Park upgrade

Staff Report

Completion could come as soon as August for a $7.5 million renovation project for Belleview District Park.

The project for the Iberville Recreation District facility adjacent to the Carl F. Grant Civic Center began last fall.

The work, which was awarded to Jay Reed Constructors of Baton Rouge, will include new restrooms and two synthetic fields.

Ourso said at the start of the project that he wants the upgrades to attract the large regional and state tournaments that have become a fixture in the Greater Baton Rouge region in the past several years.

Multi-state baseball and softball tournaments have brought thousands of tourists to Ascension, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes, as well as the City of Zachary.

Tourism bureaus covet the large tournaments because of the boost in revenue they bring for the lodging, dining and retail businesses in their areas.

“We want to be able to host the big recreation events, in sports, and keep them in Iberville Parish instead of going other places for youth sports,” he said. “This is going to be the nicest park on the Westside once it’s completed.”

About 200 yards away from the park, work is near completion on a maintenance facility for the IPRD, on property adjacent to the Plaquemine Elks Lodge.

Work is approximately 90 percent complete.

The new maintenance facility will also centralize operations for IPRD.

The work list also included $400,000 in upgrades for the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, which covered renovation of the restrooms and other parts of the building, which first opened its doors in early 1978.

Upon completion of the facility, the parish will seek bids from prospective buyers for the old maintenance facility on La. 1 South near the American Legion home.

The building was appraised at $330,000.

The parish will advertise for bids as soon it completes the relocation process, Ourso said.