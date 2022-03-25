Capital Area Human Services, Plaquemine sponsor community wellness outreach on April 2

Special to The Post South

Capital Area Human Services and the City of Plaquemine are sponsoring a free community outreach initiative on April 2 in Plaquemine. The event is free to all residents of Iberville Parish and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.

The drive-up event, titled “2022 Driving into Recovery,” will be held at the COPAC, 24130 Ferdinand St. CAHS staff will distribute free flu and COVID vaccines, information and resources for substance abuse treatment and a limited supply of food boxes and Narcan kits for reversing opioid overdoses.

Capital Area Human Services’ Prevention Division works to enhance wellness and to increase behavioral health resources to individuals in a seven-parish area. CAHS provides mental health, addiction recovery, and developmental disability services.