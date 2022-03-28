Residents flock to downtown Plaquemine for ‘Spring Fling’

Staff Report

The move by the Plaquemine Main Street Program to expand downtown activities created a new event for the city.

“Spring Fling” along Railroad Avenue brought together 77 vendors who sold everything from food and crafts to homemade crafts and designer jewelry.

It also featured a variety of attractions for kids, ranging from a petting zoo, train rides and an early visit from the Easter Bunny.

The project is part of plans geared toward creating new seasonal attractions that can bring together both the residents along with tourists who may have not visited the parish.