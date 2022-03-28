Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit coming Sunday to Plaquemine

Special to The Post South

Wreaths Across America announce its Mobile Education Exhibit national tour will stop Sunday in Plaquemine.

The tour started at WAA headquarters in Maine and will be in Plaquemine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday behind the Iberville Veterans Memorial at 23600 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine, the same location as the Iberville Salute to Veterans event.

It is open to the public and free to tour.

The event will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center if it rains.

This visit is being co-sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council, and the John James Audubon Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution with Wreaths Across America.

A brief ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans will be at 10:30 a.m. It will also include the presentation of special flags to Ourso.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism, while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

In 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,100 participating locations nationwide.