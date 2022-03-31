Roadwork on La. 1 South scheduled to start this week

Staff Report

Officials from the state Department of Transportation and Development relayed information last Friday to state Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, on the status of long-awaited overlay project along La. 1.

The city and numerous other officials have voiced their frustration about the project to the DOTD on several occasions, Brown said.

“The road is a state highway and a state project,” he said in a message. “The city has no authority or control over the project or the road.”

Some areas going toward White Castle were repaired last Thursday, and workers were set to address some of the worst areas northbound on Friday, according to Keith Palermo, Area 61 project engineer for the DOTD.

Barber Brothers was set to begin work today on La. 1 southbound and work towards La. 75 on patching of the right lane. It will involve the removal of all asphalt and concrete in the right lane and replacing it with full-depth asphalt.

After its completion, work crews will perform patchwork in the left lane. The lanes will then be milled smoothed and overlaid with asphalt.

Once that work is finished, the same process will start on the northbound lanes of La. 1.

Due to the existing utility lines beneath the lanes, the patching process will take extra time, according to Palermo.