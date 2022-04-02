Maringouin man dies from injuries in Iberville Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the death of a Maingouin man following a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. March 30 on Hwy. 77 south of Hwy. 977 in Iberville Parish.

Troopers said the crash ultimately claimed the life of 24-year-old Tyrell White.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2020 Freightliner UPS delivery truck was stopped in the northbound lane of Hwy. 77. White was traveling north on Hwy. 77 in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer. For reasons still under investigation, as White approached the stopped Freightliner, he failed to stop and struck the rear of the truck.

White was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, according to troopers.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On April 1, Troop A was notified by the hospital that White succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

"Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death," troopers stated in the release.