Gray Monkey Parade makes triumphant return in Plaquemine

Staff Report

A long running tradition that was held back two years returned in grand fashion on April 1 when the Iberville Parish Library’s “Gray Monkey Parade” rolled through north Plaquemine.

King Gray II and a monkey yet-to-be-named led the procession for the 37th annual celebration presented by the IPL, although it’s the 76th annual running when traced back to the roots of the event.

The celebration goes back to the 1940s as a Mardi Gras parade created by Plaquemine Elementary School teacher Lolita Daigre, who coordinated the event from its reception until her retirement in the early 1980s.

Kindergartens and pre-schools throughout the Plaquemine area – rode by wagon through the large crowd of paradegoers.