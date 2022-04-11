Iberville Parish reports 2 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases surge 39.3%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 39.3% as 801 cases were reported. The previous week had 575 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.34% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Iberville Parish reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,529 cases and 152 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Caldwell Parish with 1,633 cases per 100,000 per week; LaSalle Parish with 94; and Jackson Parish with 51. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Caldwell Parish, with 162 cases; Orleans Parish, with 119 cases; and Jefferson Parish, with 71. Weekly case counts rose in 32 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Caldwell, St. Tammany and Ouachita parishes.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 24,174 vaccine doses, including 3,454 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 17,028 vaccine doses, including 3,436 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,180,020 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 22 parishes, with the best declines in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 65 cases from 83 a week earlier; in Bossier Parish, with 10 cases from 19; and in Acadia Parish, with 3 cases from 11.

In Louisiana, 39 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 62 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,169,338 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,177 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 202

The week before that: 198

Four weeks ago: 300

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,444

The week before that: 37,242

Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.