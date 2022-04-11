New Roads native the Rev. Shelton Fabre ordained Archbishop in Louisville

Staff Report

The Rev. Shelton Fabre, who served a as pastor in northern Iberville Parish early in his priesthood, now has a new title.

The Archdiocese of Louisville ordained the New Roads native its new archbishop March 30 at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

He is the fifth of six children of the late Luke and Theresa Fabre of New Roads.

Fabre first served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge after he entered the priesthood.

Fabre was ordained a priest in August 1989 by Bishop Stanley Joseph Ott.

Fabre served as pastor at St. Joseph Church in Grosse Tete and Immaculate Heart of Mercy Church in Maringouin from 1996-2004, along with other Catholic church parishes in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

He was ordained in February 2007 as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, where he served until his appointment as bishop of Houma-Thibodaux in 2013.

Fabre, a 1981 graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, is the first person of color to hold the position in Louisville.

In his first homily as archbishop of Louisville, Fabre said he's delighted to be in the Bluegrass State.

He put out a call for help, asking people to stand together and focus on what unites people rather than things that divide.

“We are the Archdiocese of Louisville,” Fabre said. "The archdiocese is not a building on Poplar Level Road.

“The archdiocese is its people. The archdiocese is you and me and all of us together.”

Fabre said the move to Kentucky in spring has required some adjustment.

“It’s cold here,” he said. “It’s nice and warm in Louisiana today, but it’s about 40 degrees today … it’s still winter here.”

He joked that he had to console his congregants after the Kentucky Wildcat basketball team did not make the Final Four.