Iberville Parish reports 2 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases surge 27.8%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 27.8% as 1,024 cases were reported. The previous week had 801 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10% from the week before, with 225,931 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.45% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Iberville Parish reported two cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,531 cases and 153 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lafayette Parish with 90 cases per 100,000 per week; Vermilion Parish with 72; and LaSalle Parish with 60. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Lafayette Parish, with 221 cases; Orleans Parish, with 189 cases; and Jefferson Parish, with 133. Weekly case counts rose in 29 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lafayette, Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 20,754 vaccine doses, including 3,008 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 24,174 vaccine doses, including 3,454 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,200,774 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 22 parishes, with the best declines in Caldwell Parish, with 2 cases from 162 a week earlier; in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 49 cases from 65; and in Lafourche Parish, with 9 cases from 22.

In Louisiana, 17 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 39 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,170,362 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,194 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,632,301 people have tested positive and 988,618 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 17.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 222

The week before that: 201

Four weeks ago: 245

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,545

The week before that: 37,371

Four weeks ago: 41,914

Hospitals in 22 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 32 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.