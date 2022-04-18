Plaquemine mayor, selectmen honor 2021-22 Evangeline Isabella LoBue

Special to The Post South

Isabella LoBue, who is serving as Evangeline, queen of the Acadian Festival for 2021-22, was honored by Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. and the members of the Board of Selectmen at its meeting on April 5. She was presented a proclamation, a key to the city and flowers by the officials. Shown at the presentation are, from left, Selectmen Tommy LeBlanc and Lin Rivet, Isabella, Mayor Reeves, and Selectwomen Geraldine Mellion and Wanda Jones.