Vehicles banned from Mississippi River levee trail

Staff Report

Residents are reminded that it is illegal to drive any type of motorized vehicle on the Mississippi River levee trail. This includes off-road/ATV vehicles, trucks, cars or scooters.

The city has received numerous complaints about these vehicles on the levee trail.

Police Chief Kenny Payne urges those who see any of these vehicles on the levee top to call the Plaquemine Police Department immediately at (225) 687-9273 and provide the location where the vehicle was seen.

It is critical that the police be called immediately, Payne said. Callers will not be required to give their names, but the location of the motorized vehicle will be needed.

Those caught on a motorized vehicle on the levee will be subject to a ticket and seizure of the vehicle, as provided in City ordinances.

The new Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail on the levee top is a walking and bicycle riding trail. The trail will be destroyed by the continued use of motorized vehicles on it.

The trail presently extends from the trailhead at the Plaquemine Lock Historic Site to the North Plaquemine Park, and the city expects to go out for bid in August on the extension of the trail south to almost the Plaquemine ferry landing, making it a total 1.3 mile-walking and bicycle trail when complete.