‘Boogie on the Bayou’ returns to Plaquemine Friday evening

Staff Report

One of the most popular community events in Plaquemine is back – the spring edition of “Boogie on the Bayou” takes the stage on from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with the music of popular, high-energy band Phunky Monkeys.

This free concert also includes free children’s activities, food and drinks, all at the Mark “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park in Plaquemine.

It will be held rain or shine because the event will be moved into the Plaquemine Community Center at the Park if it rains.

Children’s activities include a magic show, chalk painting, cornhole, an obstacle course and a bounce house.

There is no entry charge for the event, and no charge for the children’s activities.

Bring your lawn chairs, but ice chests and dogs are not allowed. This event is sponsored by the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program.

Foret Tradition will come to Plaquemine on May 20 for the other “Boogie on the Bayou” event set this spring.

The Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park is located at 57835 Foundry St., Plaquemine. For more information call (225) 687-3116 or go to Plaquemine.org/calendar.