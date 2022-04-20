Hwy. 1 southbound in Plaquemine to close April 26

Staff Report

Hwy. 1 southbound in Plaquemine will be completely closed on April 26, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Hwy. 77 to Belleview Road (Hwy. 75).

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said he was notified of this closure by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development so that the police department could assist in diverting traffic.

He said all southbound traffic will be diverted to Hwy. 77 to Enterprise Boulevard to Belleview Road (Hwy. 75) and back to Hwy. 1 during that seven-hour time period.

The closure is necessary as part of the Hwy. 1 road reconstruction project by the state.

The City of Plaquemine has no authority over the highway or the closure, but Payne said officers will be located along the detour route to assist with traffic flow.