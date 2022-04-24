Margaret Randle takes oath, becomes third woman on Plaquemine Board of Selectmen

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen added an interim member and made history in the process.

The Board of Selectmen now has three selectwomen for the first time in recent history, and possibly the first time in City history.

Margaret Randle, wife of the late Selectman Jimmie Randle, who died on April 2, was appointed by the Board and sworn in to the District 6 seat at a special meeting on Tuesday. She will serve in the position until a special election this winter to fill the District 6 seat.

Other Selectwomen include Geraldine Mellion (District 2), wife of the late Selectman Oscar Mellion who in November 2021; and Selectwoman Wanda Jones, who was elected to her District 3 seat in 2020 and took office in January 2021. The winter election will fill both the District 6 and District 2 seats.

Mrs. Randle was sworn in by attorney Maurice Hall.

Prior to being sworn in, she was presented with a proclamation of appreciation for Jimmie Randle's 21 years of dedicated service to District 6 and the City of Plaquemine.

Randle died April 2 after a lengthy illness.