Officials break ground on construction of new Intracoastal Bridge project

Staff Report

Work will begin soon on a bridge that officials hope will bring much-needed relief on commutes along La. 1 north leading to Port Allen and Baton Rouge.

Officials broke ground Friday for the upcoming construction of the La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project in West Baton Rouge Parish.

This $57.7 million project, which began in early April, will replace the current southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be constructed on the west side of the existing structure.

It will also realign Ernest Wilson Drive and La. 1 to connect with the new bridge.

“This project has been on the books for many years, and I am happy that we can finally break ground on this critical project here in West Baton Rouge Parish,” Wilson. said “Once this bridge replacement project is completed, it will provide much relief to the residents in this community, allowing for a separated exit lane for the Mississippi River.”

Until the new southbound bridge is completed, vehicles will remain on the current alignment, at which time, both south and northbound traffic will be shifted to the new bridge.