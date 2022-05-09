Foret Tradition to headline ‘Boogie on the Bayou’ May 20

Staff Report

The second “Boogie on the Bayou” of 2022 features the music of Foret Tradition on May 20 at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.

The event, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., is sponsored by the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program.

Admission is free.

The Westwego-based band, known for its brand of Blue-Eyed Soul and Swamp Pop, comes to Plaquemine after the made their New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival debut on Friday, May 6.

The event will also feature plenty of free activities for kids, including a petting zoo, pet adoption, bouncers, a balloon artist, face painting, corn hole, chalk art and more.

No ice chests are allowed. Food and drinks will be available.

Spectators are welcome to bring lawn chairs to the event.

The waterfront park is located at 57845 Foundry St.