Citizens get out to clean up Plaquemine

Special to The Post South

Volunteers spent several hours Saturday picking up litter and trash in numerous locations throughout Plaquemine as part of a citywide cleanup.

The City of Plaquemine extends special thanks to the organizations and volunteers who assisted with the city clean-up.

Thanks to volunteers of the following organizations:

Dow Chemical Co. –covered north Plaquemine along La. Hwy. 1

Knights of Columbus Council 970 – covered Price Street/Canal St. area

Lions Club – covered the Main St./Plaquemine St. area

Plaquemine Garden Club – covered the Homestead/Orange Drive area

Plaquemine Main Street Program – covered Railroad Ave. area

St. John School high school students – covered the block around the school

Parish Councilman Ty Arnold group – covered Dupont Annex area

The city also had trash dumpsters out in three areas of the city for a week so that residents could properly dispose of trash if they cleaned up their properties.

“We thank all of the volunteers who came out and spent their Saturday morning cleaning up our city of litter,” Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said. “We appreciate their hard work for our community, and the pride they take in our community.”