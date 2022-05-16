Louisiana State Police reports man killed in one-vehicle crash

Staff Report

A crash near the boundary of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes took the life of a Baton Rouge man early Saturday.

Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 988 south of Addis, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Vaughn was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe north on La. 988.

“For reasons still under investigation, Vaughn’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway,” Dwight said. “Vaughn overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to travel across both lanes of La. 988. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch and struck a utility pole before overturning.”

Vaughn was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples will be submitted for scientific analysis.

Speed, impairment, distractions and lack of seatbelt continue to represent contributing factors in crashes investigated by the Louisiana State Police, Dwight said.

“These preventable crashes often have life altering consequences for all parties involved.,” he said. “Please speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions while driving.”