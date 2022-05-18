Louisiana DOTD considering new Belleview Road traffic plan

Staff Report

State officials are considering reworking La. 75 in an area where traffic has increased considerably in the past 15 years.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is proposing to construct two roundabouts on La. 75 (Belleview Road) at the existing intersections of La. 75 and Enterprise Boulevard, and La. 75 and Walmart Drive in Iberville Parish.

The daily school bus routes for Plaquemine High School have led to slower traffic along the route since the school moved to Belleview in 1973.

But the relocation of Walmart from Bellview east of Ory Avenue to land directly across from Plaquemine High in 2006 has brought increased traffic to that area.

The existing five-lane La. 75 consists of two 12-foot westbound travel lanes, two 12-foot eastbound travel lanes, and one 12-foot center turn lane.

The proposed new intersection of LA 75 and Enterprise Boulevard would consist of the construction of a four leg, one-lane roundabout with an inscribed diameter of 151-feet and would feature a 20-foot circulating lane, a 12-foot concrete apron, and an 82-foot center island.

The proposed new intersection of LA 75 and Walmart Drive would consist of the construction of a four leg, one-lane roundabout with an inscribed diameter of 110-foot and would feature a 19-foot circulating lane, a 21.5-foot concrete apron, and a 24-foot center island, according to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

La. 75 would remain open and the proposed roundabouts would be constructed under traffic. Additional right-of-way would be required to construct the roundabouts.

Roundabouts have become a common measure by the DOTD to alleviate tie-ups in busy traffic areas across the state.

They have been used high traffic areas throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area, including highways in the East Ascension, which had the fastest rate of population growth in the 2020 census.

Roundabouts have also been used to reduce bumper-to-bumper traffic along La. 447 in Walker at the Interstate 12 interchange, another area of rapid growth in recent years.

A well-designed roundabout can improve safety, operations, and aesthetics of an intersection. Greater safety is achieved primarily by slower speeds and the elimination of more severe crashes and operation is improved by smooth-flowing traffic with less stop-and-go than a signalized intersection, Wilson said.

Aesthetics are enhanced by the opportunity for more landscaping and less pavement, he said.