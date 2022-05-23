Louisiana Senate Appropriations Committee scales back supplement for state deputies

Staff Report

The state Senate Appropriations Committee last week opted for a one-year increase of $100 for the supplemental pay Louisiana allocates deputies.

The bill lawmakers approved at the State Capitol was $100 less than what the original stipend allocated.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, said he pushed for permanent raises.

Some lawmakers shied away from the idea over concerns about the use of one-time revenue.

A portion of that revenue stemmed from a lofty state surplus and additional money available based on better estimates the Revenue Estimating Conference issued last week.

The other amount came from COVID-19 relief money the federal government has funneled to states over the past two years.

The Louisiana Constitution does not allow a reduction on salary hikes.

“The Legislature was leery,” Stassi said. “When you mandate it forever and it’s protected by the Constitution, it’s a big fiscal note.

“They’re really worried about that one-time money,” he said.