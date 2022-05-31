DOTD trims bridge sites to three – all in Iberville

Staff Report

BATON ROUGE – Iberville Parish will be the site of a new Mississippi River Bridge proposed to link La.1 to La. 30, the state Department of Transportation chief said Friday.

The announcement during a meeting of Capital Area Roads & Bridges District at the State Capital narrowed the number of prospective sites from 10 to three.

One site is on the north end of Plaquemine, while the other two prospects are south of the city, about eight miles from White Castle.

The decision brought Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso’s longtime campaign for a new bridge much closer to reality. He has been outspoken more than two decades about the need for a bridge.

The continuous growth of the petrochemical industry on both sides of the river has created thousands of jobs for residents across south Louisiana and has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the state economy.

It has also brought much more traffic to both sides of the river.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but I was impressed with the number of people who came to the community meetings for the bridge and the number of people who were from Iberville Parish,” Ourso said as he waited in a traffic jam atop the Mississippi River Bridge immediately after the meeting.

Iberville had the largest number of residents who attended the meetings, he said.

The bridge will serve an additional purpose for the parish, he said.

“We finally get to marry the east side and west side … we finally get to form a marriage,” Ourso said. “We’ve been separated for years, and now we can form a strong marriage where we can unite the east and west sides of the parish … it’s been way too long.”

The recommendations from DOTD and Atlas Technical Consultants will lead to a refined analysis of the three alternatives, as part of the requirement to completely the federally mandated environmental impact study.

“The fact that DOTD has held to the initial timeline of this project shows the commitment this administration has to making a new bridge a reality,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “It’s important to note that this entire process must be followed to receive federal approval and federal funds. As we move into the next stage, I encourage DOTD and CARB-D to continue to follow the federal regulations, keep the public informed, and make the best decision possible for the final location.”

DOTD held six public meetings at the end of April and in early May at six locations in the four impacted parishes. More than 2,200 public comments were received.

“The decision to select these three locations was based on all the information we have gathered in the past two years,” DOTD Secretary and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials President Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. said. “The narrowing decision considered traffic and environmental impacts, as well as public comments. “This is a monumental milestone to narrow 32 possible sites down to these three,” he said. “While this bridge has been needed and discussed for decades, this is the closest we have ever been to making this needed bridge a reality. This is yet another example of this administration’s dedication to infrastructure improvements.”

Wilson said he anticipates at least two years for completion of the environmental study.

Committee Chairman Jay Campbell asked about the impact bridge construction could bring to the traffic along La. 1, particularly in Plaquemine.

“We don’t want to concentrate all traffic on La. 1 just to get to this bridge,” he said.

Traffic has been an issue along the Westbank for years, Ourso replied.

“You worry about Plaquemine, but the same traffic goes through Addis and Brusly at 4 a.m., and we accept the traffic that goes back,” he said. “When you see all these small towns with no traffic, that means no economy.

“If we have no traffic, we’d have a dead community,” he said. “Have you been through Mangham? Drive up and see.”

The petrochemical industry has been a catalyst for economic growth not only for Iberville, but for the entire state, Ourso said.

“It’s time for the state to give back” he said. “Over the years (as Parish President), I’ve been through four governors – Foster, Blanco, Jindal and Edwards – and all have delivered industrial projects to the parish.”

The legislature approved $300 million in the 2023 budget to help advance the bridge project. The balance of construction funding has yet to be identified.

Toll revenue estimates will be further developed to determine how much tolling could be used to offset the bridge costs.

In the past 10 or 15 years, Iberville has been among the top five for industrial growth across the state.

“The Department of Economic Development delivers these they want me to hug, nourish, rock and make it happen … we got taxes in return and now we’ve got a chance for a bridge.

“We welcome everyone to work in our parish – they come from parishes all over the region to work here – so now it’s time for the state to give back,” Ourso said. “It’s about time.”