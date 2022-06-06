Plaquemine Bank and Trust announces promotions

Staff Report

Stephen Panepinto, chairman, president and CEO of Plaquemine Bank and Trust Co., announced the promotions of Tabatha “Totsie” Dupuy Tempanaro and Janet Bergeron Campo during the annual stockholders meeting April 13.

Tempanaro has been promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer and cashier. She joined Plaquemine Bank in 1992. She supervises the financial operations, customer service departments, paying and receiving, human resources and is the board’s scribe.

Tempanaro is a native of Plaquemine and a graduate of St. John High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Tempanaro is the wife of David Tempanaro. They have two children, Sophia and Conrad.

Campo has been promoted to senior vice president. She joined Plaquemine Bank in 1997. She is a loan officer serving in the areas of consumer, Real estate and commercial lending.

Campo is also the bank’s compliance and CRA pfficer. A native of Belle Rose and resident of Plaquemine, she is a graduate of Assumption High School. Campo is the wife of Richard Campo and they have two children, Briggs and John Bradley.

Plaquemine Bank and Trust is a full-service community bank established in 1968. For additional information, visit www.plaqbank.com.