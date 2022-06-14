New home slated for Plaquemine's July Fourth bash
Staff Report
Plaquemine’s 21st annual July Fourth celebration will have a new home for 2022.
This year’s facilities will be held at the Plaquemine Community Center & Pavilion, adjacent to the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park.
The new facility will allow festivities to prevail rain or shine.
Music will be provided by “Souled Out!”
A fireworks display will cap the gala.
Booths are $20. For more information or rental, call (225) 687-6891.
Thousands are expected to attend the celebration.