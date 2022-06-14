New home slated for Plaquemine's July Fourth bash

Staff Report
Fireworks will light up the sky for the City of Plaquemine’s 21st annual July Fourth celebration.

Plaquemine’s 21st annual July Fourth celebration will have a new home for 2022.

This year’s facilities will be held at the Plaquemine Community Center & Pavilion, adjacent to the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park.

The new facility will allow festivities to prevail rain or shine.

Music will be provided by “Souled Out!”

A fireworks display will cap the gala.

Booths are $20. For more information or rental, call (225) 687-6891.

Thousands are expected to attend the celebration.