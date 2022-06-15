FEMA offers tips to ease damage from hurricanes

Staff Report

A hurricane or even a strong tropical storm can cause significant damage to property, but FEMA urges residents to take early steps that could lessen or prevent the hardships many property owners endure during a storm.

Hurricane force winds can turn landscaping materials into missiles that can break windows and doors. Much of the property damage associated with hurricanes occur after the windstorm, when rain enters structures through broken windows, doors, and openings in the roof.

Preparing before a hurricane can help you manage the impact of high winds and floodwaters. The steps outlined below will help keep you and your family safe while protecting your home and property. If you are a renter, talk with your landlord or property manager about the steps you can take together to protect yourself, your family, your home, and your property.

FEMA places a strong emphasis on building codes because they enhance public safety and property protection. See what the building codes are for your zip code at https://inspecttoprotect.org/. While preparing your home to protect against hurricane damage is undoubtedly an expense, you can do it in stages.