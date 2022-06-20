Iberville Parish Emergency Preparedness director urges preparations for hurricane season

Staff Report

Temperatures near or above 100 degrees increase the likelihood for an above-average hurricane season, which heightens urgency for residents to make early preparations, Iberville Parish Emergency Preparedness Director Clint Moore said.

The above-average storm development forecasted this year by the National Hurricane Center in Miami follows two of the most active seasons on record.

Southwest Louisiana took a beating in 2020 during hurricanes Laura and Delta, which heavily damaged southwest Louisiana.

One year later, Iberville felt a bigger brunt from Hurricane Ida, which battered the Gulf Coast region.

“We’ve had some record-breaking hurricane seasons during the past two years,” Moore said. “We very fortunate during Hurricane Ida because its shift to the east saved us a lot of heartache and issues, although we did have major wind damage that knocked down power lines and power poles, and we did have some prolonged power outages in the White Castle and St. Gabriel areas."

Two consecutive years of above-average hurricane activity have heightened the urgency for intense preparation.

“Even though we were spared, in a sense, we did learn from those events to carry into this season,” Moore said. “If we were to get a direct impact from a hurricane the magnitude as Ida, we would be as prepared as we could be for a hurricane that size, but if we did, it would do some damage and we would have to prepare as much as we can.

“Once the storm passes, we pick up, clean up and give everyone what they need to get back on their feet,” he said.

Facilities ranging from gymnasiums to community centers can serve as evacuation facilities.

But the monitoring of a storm’s direction dictates if an area needs a stringent response.

It’s an approach that comes down from the American Red Cross.

“First, we have to look at the track for these hurricanes to see where Iberville Parish lies to see if we will be put into any of these hot zones, so to speak,” Moore said. “If we have to shelter people, we certain will, but we would like to have Red Cross support when we open shelters.”

He urges residents to put a plan in place now in the event of a strong hurricane.

Residents should map out an evacuation plan long before the threat of a hurricane, Moore said.

"If you have to go north or go west, or for whatever reason you’d have to go east, you can go online to have things in order,” Moore said. “Residents should start a hurricane preparation kit and have a plan.”

Here is a list of recommended steps to take for preparation from a hurricane:

Write down emergency phone numbers and keep them on the refrigerator or near every phone in your house. Program them into your cell phone too.

Prepare an emergency supply kit.

Locate the nearest shelter and different routes you can take to get there from your home. If shelter locations in your area have not been identified, learn how to find them in the event of a storm external icon.

Pet owners: Pre-identify shelters, a pet-friendly hotel, or an out-of-town friend or relative where you can take your pets in an evacuation. Local animal shelters may be able to offer advice on what to do with your pets if you are asked to evacuate your home.

Gather emergency supplies

During and after a hurricane, you may need supplies to keep your family safe and healthy. Remember that a hurricane could cut off your power and water supply. You also may not be able to drive because of damage to your car. Roads may be flooded or blocked.

That’s why it’s best to be prepared — stock up on everything you might need now. Be sure to prepare the following:

An emergency food and water supply.

An emergency medicine supply.

Emergency power sources such as flashlights (don’t forget extra batteries).

Safety and personal items.

Important documents, including medical documents, wills, passports, and personal identification.

A fire extinguisher. Make sure your family knows where to find it and how to use it! Read the National Fire Protection Association’s tips for using fire extinguishers-external icon.

'Watch' or 'Warning': Know the difference

Listen for National Weather Service alerts on TV or radio or check for them online. There are two kinds of alerts:

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 miles per hour [mph] or higher) are possible in a stated area. Experts announce hurricane watches 48 hours before they expect tropical-storm-force winds (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) to start.

A hurricane warning is more serious. It means hurricane-force winds are expected in a stated area. Experts issue these warnings 36 hours before tropical-storm-force winds are expected in the area to give people enough time to prepare for the storm.

For more information about hurricane watches and warnings, check out the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Center external icon. If you hear that there is a hurricane watch or warning in your area, you can take steps to get ready.

Get your car ready

Make sure your car is ready before the storm hits.

Fill your car’s gas tank.

Move cars and trucks into your garage or under cover.

Always keep an emergency kit in your car.

Visit Ready.govexternal icon for information on how to prepare your car and what to include in your kit.

If you don’t own a car, consider making plans with friends or family or call authorities to get a ride if you need to evacuate.

Get your family and pets ready

Go over your emergency plan with your family.

Keep checking for updates about the storm. Watch TV, listen to the radio, or check online.

Call the hospital, public health department, or the police about special needs. If you or a loved one is older or disabled and won’t be able to leave quickly, get advice on what to do.

Put pets and farm animals in a safe place. Read more about pet safety during an emergency.

Get your home ready

Clear your yard. Make sure there’s nothing that could blow around during the storm and damage your home. Move bikes, lawn furniture, grills, propane tanks, and building material inside or under shelter.

Cover up windows and doors. Use storm shutters or nail pieces of plywood to the outside window frames to protect your windows. This can help keep you safe from pieces of shattered glass.

Be ready to turn off your power. If you see flooding, downed power lines, or you have to leave your home, switch your power off.

Fill clean water containers with drinking water. You’ll want to do this in case you lose your water supply during the storm. You can also fill up your sinks and bathtubs with water for washing.

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) detector’s battery to prevent CO poisoning

Be ready to evacuate or stay at home

Always listen to authorities regarding whether you should evacuate or stay at home.

If a hurricane is coming, you may hear an order from authorities to evacuate (leave your home). Never ignore an order to evacuate. Even sturdy, well-built houses may not hold up against a hurricane. Staying home to protect your property is not worth risking your health and safety.

You may hear an order to stay at home. If driving conditions are dangerous, staying at home might be safer than leaving.

If you need to evacuate

Grab your emergency supply kit and only take what you really need with you (cell phone, chargers, medicines, identification like a passport or license, and cash).

Unplug your appliances. If you have time, turn off the gas, electricity, and water.

Follow the roads that emergency workers recommend even if there’s traffic. Other routes might be blocked or flooded. Never drive through flooded areas—cars and other vehicles can be swept away or may stall in just 6 inches of moving water.

Contact your local emergency management office and ask if they offer accommodations for owners and their pets. Learn more about evacuating with your pet.

If you need to stay home

Keep your emergency supply kit in a place you can easily access.

Listen to the radio or TV for updates on the hurricane.

Stay inside. Even if it looks calm, don’t go outside. Wait until you hear or see an official message that the hurricane is over. Sometimes, weather gets calm in the middle of a storm but then quickly gets bad again.

Stay away from windows—you could get hurt by pieces of broken glass or flying debris during a storm. Stay in a room with no windows, or go inside a closet.

Be ready to leave. If emergency authorities order you to leave or if your home is damaged, you may need to go to a shelter or a neighbor’s house.